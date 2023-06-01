B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.41% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jack Henry & Associates is 174.46. The forecasts range from a low of 157.56 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 15.41% from its latest reported closing price of 151.17.

The projected annual revenue for Jack Henry & Associates is 2,134MM, an increase of 5.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.08.

Jack Henry & Associates Declares $0.52 Dividend

On May 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share ($2.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.52 per share.

At the current share price of $151.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.10%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 1.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.87 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack Henry & Associates. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKHY is 0.27%, a decrease of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 76,602K shares. The put/call ratio of JKHY is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 3,767K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,640K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,914K shares, representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 1.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,261K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,220K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 19.26% over the last quarter.

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 1,917K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,916K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 73.69% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,901K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,597K shares, representing an increase of 16.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKHY by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Jack Henry & Associates Background Information

Jack Henry is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. It is a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,500 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking®provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks. Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, it is well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. It empowers its clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go.

