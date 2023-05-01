B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Immunovant (IMVT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Immunovant is 24.99. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 54.83% from its latest reported closing price of 16.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Immunovant is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunovant. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 14.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMVT is 0.21%, an increase of 178.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.09% to 62,134K shares. The put/call ratio of IMVT is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 9,710K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,860K shares, representing a decrease of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 187.18% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 3,694K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,373K shares, representing a decrease of 45.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 101.83% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,694K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,373K shares, representing a decrease of 45.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 119.20% over the last quarter.

Logos Global Management holds 3,150K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bvf holds 2,561K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Immunovant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

See all Immunovant regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.