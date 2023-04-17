B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hilton Grand Vacations is $68.60. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 46.57% from its latest reported closing price of $46.80.

The projected annual revenue for Hilton Grand Vacations is $4,033MM, an increase of 13.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northern Trust holds 1,090K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 8.48% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group holds 8,263K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,054K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 11.30% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 413K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

DEUTSCHE DWS VARIABLE SERIES II - DWS Small Mid Cap Growth VIP holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 117K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 93.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGV by 1,631.11% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 507 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hilton Grand Vacations. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGV is 0.61%, an increase of 25.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 125,594K shares. The put/call ratio of HGV is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hilton Grand Vacations Background Information

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 325,000 club members.

