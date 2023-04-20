B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Harmony Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:HRMY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is $64.26. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 94.90% from its latest reported closing price of $32.97.

The projected annual revenue for Harmony Biosciences Holdings is $591MM, an increase of 35.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SLLAX - SIMT Small Cap Fund Class F holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

RWJ - Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 16.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 35.15% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,606K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,400K shares, representing a decrease of 30.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRMY by 0.55% over the last quarter.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

HCCEX - The Small Capitalization - Mid Capitalization Equity Portfolio HC Strategic Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 566 funds or institutions reporting positions in Harmony Biosciences Holdings. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 8.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRMY is 0.42%, a decrease of 7.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 57,244K shares. The put/call ratio of HRMY is 3.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the research, drug development, and treatment for neurologic disorder of sleep-wake state instability. Harmony Biosciences Holdings serves patients in the United States.

