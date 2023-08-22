B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Gulfport Energy (GPOR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.70% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gulfport Energy is 132.09. The forecasts range from a low of 126.25 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 18.70% from its latest reported closing price of 111.28.

The projected annual revenue for Gulfport Energy is 1,564MM, a decrease of 9.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulfport Energy. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 18.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPOR is 0.30%, a decrease of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 20,177K shares. The put/call ratio of GPOR is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Point Capital holds 7,168K shares representing 38.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,605K shares, representing a decrease of 20.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 40.48% over the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 1,603K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares, representing a decrease of 31.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 54.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,028K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,385K shares, representing a decrease of 34.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 592.05% over the last quarter.

First Pacific Advisors holds 602K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Whitebox Advisors holds 563K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing a decrease of 25.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPOR by 17.51% over the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gulfport Energy is an independent natural gas and oil company focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America and is one of the largest producers of natural gas in the contiguous United States. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Gulfport holds significant acreage positions in the Utica Shale of Eastern Ohio and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma. In addition, Gulfport holds non- core assets that include an approximately 22% equity interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. and has a position in the Alberta Oil Sands in Canada through its 25% interest in Grizzly Oil Sands ULC.

