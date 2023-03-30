B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Greatbatch (ITGR) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 30, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Greatbatch with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.99% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Greatbatch is $88.74. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.99% from its latest reported closing price of $75.85.

The projected annual revenue for Greatbatch is $1,502MM, an increase of 9.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.39.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,562K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,937K shares, representing a decrease of 14.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 79.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,455K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 1.47% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,201K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,181K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing a decrease of 39.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 29.04% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,155K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 21.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITGR by 16.85% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Greatbatch. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITGR is 0.20%, a decrease of 6.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.29% to 42,355K shares. The put/call ratio of ITGR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Integer Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

eger Holdings Corporation is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical, advanced surgical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical™ and Electrochem® comprise the company's brands.

