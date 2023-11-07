B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Granite Ridge Resources Inc - (GRNT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Granite Ridge Resources Inc - (NYSE:GRNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.71% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Granite Ridge Resources Inc - is 8.67. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 45.71% from its latest reported closing price of 5.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Granite Ridge Resources Inc - is 406MM, a decrease of 0.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.41.

Granite Ridge Resources Inc - Declares $0.11 Dividend

On August 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $5.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.04%, the lowest has been 3.26%, and the highest has been 8.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.30 (n=138).

The current dividend yield is 1.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Ridge Resources Inc -. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 209.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRNT is 0.27%, an increase of 52.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 151.44% to 15,607K shares. The put/call ratio of GRNT is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Northwestern University holds 5,024K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hamilton Lane Advisors holds 3,785K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,804K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRNT by 47.91% over the last quarter.

Zazove Associates holds 1,044K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,005K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 494K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.