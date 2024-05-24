B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Bowman Consulting Group (NasdaqGM:BWMN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.86% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bowman Consulting Group is 47.43. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 49.86% from its latest reported closing price of 31.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bowman Consulting Group is 431MM, an increase of 18.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 235 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bowman Consulting Group. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 9.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BWMN is 0.16%, an increase of 12.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 35.23% to 9,942K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pembroke Management holds 540K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 12.47% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 488K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 9.00% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 360K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 316K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing a decrease of 33.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 27.73% over the last quarter.

Summit Creek Advisors holds 300K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares , representing an increase of 15.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BWMN by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Bowman Consulting Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 750 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United Sates, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.