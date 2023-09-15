B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.88% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axcelis Technologies is 218.02. The forecasts range from a low of 176.75 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.88% from its latest reported closing price of 178.88.

The projected annual revenue for Axcelis Technologies is 952MM, a decrease of 6.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 815 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axcelis Technologies. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 6.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLS is 0.34%, an increase of 13.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 34,594K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLS is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,291K shares representing 6.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,388K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 27.85% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 1,096K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing a decrease of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,077K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing a decrease of 8.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 21.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,020K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 27.30% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 844K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 49.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLS by 157.47% over the last quarter.

Axcelis Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Axcelis Technologies Inc., headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 40 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process.

