B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 149.23% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is 57.75. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 149.23% from its latest reported closing price of 23.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is 228MM, a decrease of 5.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 604 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARWR is 0.19%, a decrease of 9.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.78% to 84,417K shares. The put/call ratio of ARWR is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,350K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 23.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,229K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 21.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,783K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,881K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 90.52% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,622K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,622K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,443K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,228K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 92.05% over the last quarter.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.