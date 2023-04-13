B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Apollo Medical Holdings (AMEH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:AMEH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Medical Holdings is $49.98. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.58% from its latest reported closing price of $38.87.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Medical Holdings is $1,258MM, an increase of 9.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

325 Capital holds 357K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

South Dakota Investment Council holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 24.99% over the last quarter.

SYNTAX ETF TRUST - Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 46.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 38.96% over the last quarter.

Graham Capital Management holds 68K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 37.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Small-cap Growth holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMEH by 11.66% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Medical Holdings. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMEH is 0.12%, a decrease of 7.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 21,106K shares. The put/call ratio of AMEH is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

Apollo Medical Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-enabled healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, ApolloMed operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

