B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2024, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Apogee Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:APGE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.37% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Apogee Therapeutics is 87.52. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 65.37% from its latest reported closing price of 52.92.

The projected annual revenue for Apogee Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.43.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 8,493K shares representing 15.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 2,941K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,323K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares , representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APGE by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,143K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 1,978K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

