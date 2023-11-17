B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.30% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is 70.38. The forecasts range from a low of 66.66 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 25.30% from its latest reported closing price of 56.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is 544MM, a decrease of 9.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPH is 0.19%, an increase of 25.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.33% to 37,504K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPH is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 3,442K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,429K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 50.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,640K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,742K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 42.87% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,894K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 51.12% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,488K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,490K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 58.65% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,275K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.