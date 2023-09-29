B of A Securities Initiates Coverage of Allegro Microsystems (ALGM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, B of A Securities initiated coverage of Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.71% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allegro Microsystems is 56.44. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 76.71% from its latest reported closing price of 31.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allegro Microsystems is 1,042MM, an increase of 0.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 778 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegro Microsystems. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGM is 0.34%, a decrease of 9.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 118,815K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGM is 1.72, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oep Capital Advisors holds 17,649K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,504K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,759K shares, representing a decrease of 7.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 17.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,325K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,134K shares, representing an increase of 5.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 608.84% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 3,151K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,710K shares, representing an increase of 14.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 16.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,858K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,628K shares, representing a decrease of 61.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 489.66% over the last quarter.

Allegro Microsystems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allegro MicroSystems is redefining the future of sensing and power technologies. From green energy to advanced mobility and motion control systems, its team is passionate about developing intelligent solutions that move the world forward and give its customers a competitive edge. With global engineering, manufacturing and support, Allegro is a trusted partner to both large enterprises and regional market leaders worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.