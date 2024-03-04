B of A Securities Downgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.08% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for TPG RE Finance Trust is 7.24. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.08% from its latest reported closing price of 7.55.

The projected annual revenue for TPG RE Finance Trust is 142MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

TPG RE Finance Trust Declares $0.24 Dividend

On December 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 received the payment on January 25, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $7.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.75%, the lowest has been 5.68%, and the highest has been 60.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.62 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG RE Finance Trust. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRTX is 0.12%, an increase of 24.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 49,152K shares. The put/call ratio of TRTX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 7,087K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,984K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,251K shares, representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 79.12% over the last quarter.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. holds 2,853K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares, representing a decrease of 16.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 26.40% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,485K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares, representing an increase of 20.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 90.18% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,927K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRTX by 58.72% over the last quarter.

TPG RE Finance Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG.

