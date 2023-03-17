B of A Securities Downgrades Terex (TEX)

On March 17, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Terex (NYSE:TEX) from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.07% Upside

As of March 17, 2023, the average one-year price target for Terex is $61.64. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 24.07% from its latest reported closing price of $49.68.

The projected annual revenue for Terex is $4,535MM, an increase of 2.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.80.

Terex Declares $0.15 Dividend

On February 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $49.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.21%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 3.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,105K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,336K shares, representing a decrease of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,268K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,588K shares, representing a decrease of 14.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,255K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,281K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 28.07% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,084K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,992K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 31.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,955K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,883K shares, representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEX by 37.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Terex. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEX is 0.17%, an increase of 15.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.72% to 70,543K shares. The put/call ratio of TEX is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Terex Background Information

Terex is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery. The Company designs, builds, and supports products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. Terex's products are manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia and sold worldwide. The Company engages with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification and financing to parts and service support.

