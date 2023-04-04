B of A Securities Downgrades Stem (STEM)

On April 4, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Stem (NYSE:STEM) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 173.27% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stem is $16.15. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 173.27% from its latest reported closing price of $5.91.

The projected annual revenue for Stem is $654MM, an increase of 80.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.50.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 6,112K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares, representing an increase of 49.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 27.68% over the last quarter.

Electron Capital Partners holds 4,839K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,932K shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 38.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,460K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,423K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 37.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,781K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,720K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 36.94% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,311K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STEM by 35.75% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stem. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STEM is 0.13%, a decrease of 28.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.32% to 100,898K shares. The put/call ratio of STEM is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

Stem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stem provides solutions that address the challenges of today's dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena™, a world-classAI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation and grid power. Stem's solutions help enterprise customers bene t from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility and innovation. Stem also oQers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects - both behind and in front of the meter.

