B of A Securities Downgrades Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.92% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Starwood Property Trust is 23.02. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.92% from its latest reported closing price of 20.57.

The projected annual revenue for Starwood Property Trust is 2,463MM, an increase of 565.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.27.

Starwood Property Trust Declares $0.48 Dividend

On December 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 received the payment on January 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $20.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.42%, the lowest has been 7.19%, and the highest has been 21.31%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.16 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 765 funds or institutions reporting positions in Starwood Property Trust. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STWD is 0.20%, a decrease of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.69% to 172,672K shares. The put/call ratio of STWD is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,281K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,171K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 1.76% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 9,033K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,287K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 2.36% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,576K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,647K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,688K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,837K shares, representing an increase of 50.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 89.62% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,222K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,348K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STWD by 5.95% over the last quarter.

Starwood Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Starwood Property Trust is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. An affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, the Company has successfully deployed over $65 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $17 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets.

