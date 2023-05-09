B of A Securities Downgrades Radian Group (RDN)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) from Buy to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Radian Group is 25.79. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 3.79% from its latest reported closing price of 24.85.

The projected annual revenue for Radian Group is 999MM, a decrease of 17.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

Radian Group Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $24.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.62%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 0.04%, and the highest has been 4.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.59 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 673 funds or institutions reporting positions in Radian Group. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDN is 0.22%, a decrease of 15.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 174,830K shares. The put/call ratio of RDN is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 7,355K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,372K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 17.59% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,745K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,477K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,733K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,733K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 4,369K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,318K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,119K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,762K shares, representing an increase of 32.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDN by 30.04% over the last quarter.

Radian Group Background Information

Radian Group Inc. is ensuring the American dream of homeownership responsibly and sustainably through products and services that include industry-leading mortgage insurance and a comprehensive suite of mortgage, risk, title, valuation, asset management and other real estate services. The Company is powered by technology, informed by data and driven to deliver new and better ways to transact and manage risk.

