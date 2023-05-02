B of A Securities Downgrades Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Quest Diagnostics is 153.48. The forecasts range from a low of 141.40 to a high of $174.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.03% from its latest reported closing price of 139.48.

The projected annual revenue for Quest Diagnostics is 9,192MM, a decrease of 4.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quest Diagnostics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DGX is 0.35%, an increase of 28.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 111,463K shares. The put/call ratio of DGX is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,461K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares, representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 17.39% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,136K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,258K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 15.03% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,648K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,689K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 15.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,634K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 17.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,363K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,442K shares, representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DGX by 14.08% over the last quarter.

Quest Diagnostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives.

