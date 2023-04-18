B of A Securities Downgrades Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nextier Oilfield Solutions is $15.11. The forecasts range from a low of $8.99 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 85.41% from its latest reported closing price of $8.15.

The projected annual revenue for Nextier Oilfield Solutions is $4,054MM, an increase of 24.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,150K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 25.25% over the last quarter.

TLEQX - Small-Cap Equity Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 27.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 8.73% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - ATM Small Cap Managed Volatility Portfolio Class K holds 70K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 17.59% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 58K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 76K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEX by 29.88% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 541 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nextier Oilfield Solutions. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEX is 0.21%, an increase of 5.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.31% to 238,513K shares. The put/call ratio of NEX is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, NexTier is an industry-leading U.S. land oilfield service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across the most active and demanding basins. Our integrated solutions approach delivers efficiency today, and our ongoing commitment to innovation helps our customers better address what is coming next. NexTier is differentiated through four points of distinction, including safety performance, efficiency, partnership and innovation. At NexTier, we believe in living our core values from the basin to the boardroom, and helping customers win by safely unlocking affordable, reliable and plentiful sources of energy.

