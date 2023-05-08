B of A Securities Downgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.93% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Storage Affiliates Trust is 45.16. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 18.93% from its latest reported closing price of 37.97.

The projected annual revenue for National Storage Affiliates Trust is 842MM, an increase of 1.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 766 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Storage Affiliates Trust. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSA is 0.27%, an increase of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 93,460K shares. The put/call ratio of NSA is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,888K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,942K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,587K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares, representing an increase of 17.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 2.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,631K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589K shares, representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 18.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,610K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,497K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 20.75% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,252K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares, representing an increase of 12.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSA by 3.46% over the last quarter.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Denver, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

