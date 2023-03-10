B of A Securities Downgrades Loandepot (LDI)

On March 9, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Loandepot (NYSE:LDI) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.20% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Loandepot is $1.92. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 7.20% from its latest reported closing price of $1.79.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Loandepot is $1,058MM, an increase of 5.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.24.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Brandywine Global Investment Management holds 3,402K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,512K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Knightsbridge Asset Management holds 3,313K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 98.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 6,834.28% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,300K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,040K shares, representing an increase of 20.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LDI by 44.72% over the last quarter.

Cannell Capital holds 1,026K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 928K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Loandepot. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LDI is 0.05%, an increase of 42.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.76% to 16,103K shares. The put/call ratio of LDI is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

LoanDepot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

loanDepot is a contemporary financial services company dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience to its mortgage purchase and refinance customers. Launched in 2010, loanDepot offers a diversified network of direct-to-consumer, in-market, partnership and wholesale business channels, uniquely positioning it to serve a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Southern California, the company has funded more than $275 billion since its founding and currently ranks as the second largest retail nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Committed to serving the communities in which its customers and team members live and work, loanDepot is a significant donor supporting a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts, most recently donating more than $2.5 million to directly assist COVID-impacted first responders, healthcare workers, individuals and families nationwide. The Company also is a founding sponsor of War Heroes on Water, which supports ongoing therapeutic healing services for combat-wounded veterans.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.