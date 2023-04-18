B of A Securities Downgrades Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 65.51% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Oilfield Services is $21.93. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 65.51% from its latest reported closing price of $13.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Oilfield Services is $5,235MM, an increase of 26.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.38.

Liberty Oilfield Services Declares $0.05 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 6, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $13.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.64%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 8.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=116).

The current dividend yield is 0.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ISCG - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares, representing a decrease of 65.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 49.31% over the last quarter.

DELAWARE VIP TRUST - Delaware VIP Opportunity Series Standard holds 100K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

TAAAX - Thrivent Aggressive Allocation Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 168.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 68.01% over the last quarter.

DFAT - Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF holds 647K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBRT by 5.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 579 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Oilfield Services. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 8.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBRT is 0.25%, a decrease of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 181,851K shares. The put/call ratio of LBRT is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

Liberty Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a leading North American oilfield services firm that offers one of the most innovative suites of completion services and technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. Liberty was founded in 2011 with a relentless focus on developing and delivering next generation technology for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources in partnership with its customers. Liberty is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

See all Liberty Oilfield Services regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.