B of A Securities Downgrades Hexcel (HXL)

On February 3, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Hexcel from Buy to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.44% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hexcel is $63.18. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.44% from its latest reported closing price of $69.76.

The projected annual revenue for Hexcel is $1,773MM, an increase of 12.38%. The projected annual EPS is $1.84, an increase of 23.10%.

Hexcel Declares $0.12 Dividend

Hexcel said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $69.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.93%, the lowest has been 0.63%, and the highest has been 2.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=163).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,160,587 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,897,335 shares, representing an increase of 36.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 65.67% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,176,206 shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,068,832 shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 1.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,165,002 shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,271,490 shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,799,982 shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,301,521 shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 19.14% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 3,522,352 shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842,817 shares, representing a decrease of 9.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HXL by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hexcel. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:HXL is 0.2608%, a decrease of 3.8458%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.82% to 103,275K shares.

Hexcel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hexcel Corporation is a leading advanced composites company. It develops, manufactures, and markets lightweight, high-performance structural materials including carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs, and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, engineered core and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.