B of A Securities Downgrades Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Fox Factory Holding (NasdaqGS:FOXF) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.55% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fox Factory Holding is 73.44. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 54.55% from its latest reported closing price of 47.52.

The projected annual revenue for Fox Factory Holding is 1,828MM, an increase of 24.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox Factory Holding. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXF is 0.23%, a decrease of 19.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 57,086K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXF is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,420K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,676K shares, representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 61.24% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,660K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,065K shares, representing a decrease of 15.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 48.47% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,375K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,433K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,271K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,319K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 67.53% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,695K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing an increase of 49.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXF by 35.74% over the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs and manufactures performance-defining ride dynamics products primarily for bicycles, on-road and off-road vehicles and trucks, side-by-side vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. The Company is a direct supplier to leading powered vehicle OEMs. Additionally, the Company supplies top bicycle OEMs and their contract manufacturers, and provides aftermarket products to retailers and distributors.

