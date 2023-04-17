B of A Securities Downgrades Ecolab (ECL)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ecolab is $172.43. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.90% from its latest reported closing price of $164.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ecolab is $15,055MM, an increase of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.03.

Ecolab Declares $0.53 Dividend

On February 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share ($2.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 21, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

At the current share price of $164.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.29%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.05%, the lowest has been 0.81%, and the highest has been 1.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Verity Asset Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 4,661.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 1,259.77% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 54K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 234.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 72.31% over the last quarter.

CGW - Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF holds 262K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 1.10% over the last quarter.

XYLD - Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 11.70% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 79.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 99.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1968 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECL is 0.43%, an increase of 0.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 239,108K shares. The put/call ratio of ECL is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ecolab Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A trusted partner at nearly 3 million commercial customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 45,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world.

See all Ecolab regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.