B of A Securities Downgrades Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.01% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Core Laboratories N.V. is $23.65. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 6.01% from its latest reported closing price of $22.31.

The projected annual revenue for Core Laboratories N.V. is $552MM, an increase of 12.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.98.

Core Laboratories N.V. Declares $0.01 Dividend

On February 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 received the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $22.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.39%, the lowest has been 0.08%, and the highest has been 7.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.73 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 95K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing a decrease of 29.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 12.35% over the last quarter.

AVSC - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 51.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 26.78% over the last quarter.

DISSX - BNY Mellon Smallcap Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 24.62% over the last quarter.

VEVFX - Vanguard Explorer Value Fund Investor Shares holds 146K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Trust Walden holds 1,969K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,011K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLB by 99.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Core Laboratories N.V.. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLB is 0.32%, an increase of 80.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 57,969K shares. The put/call ratio of CLB is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Core Laboratories N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Core Laboratories N.V. is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services and products used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world.

