B of A Securities Downgrades Black Hills (BKH)

On February 8, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Black Hills from Neutral to Underperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.23% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Hills is $79.71. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 12.23% from its latest reported closing price of $71.02.

The projected annual revenue for Black Hills is $2,239MM, a decrease of 12.26%. The projected annual EPS is $4.23, an increase of 6.05%.

What are large shareholders doing?

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 3,557,667 shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,432,967 shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,600,777 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,502,209 shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 60.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,953,360 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912,076 shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 0.89% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,901,781 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864,353 shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,694,270 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,783,827 shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 87.00% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 729 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Hills. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.09%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BKH is 0.2562%, a decrease of 4.5569%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 75,264K shares.

Black Hills Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Hills Corp. is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.