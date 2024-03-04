B of A Securities Downgrades Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from Neutral to Underperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.04% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 11.05. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.04% from its latest reported closing price of 11.28.

The projected annual revenue for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is 315MM, an increase of 10.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.30.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Declares $0.35 Dividend

On December 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 received the payment on January 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $11.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.41%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.18%, the lowest has been 8.46%, and the highest has been 30.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.38 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARI is 0.11%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 86,051K shares. The put/call ratio of ARI is 1.89, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,705K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,782K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 0.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,416K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,374K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 4.56% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,993K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,312K shares, representing an increase of 17.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 8.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,599K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,645K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,964K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,801K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARI by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a leading global alternative investment manager with approximately $433 billion of assets under management at September 30, 2020.

