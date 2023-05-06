B of A Securities Downgrades Allete (ALE)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Allete (NYSE:ALE) from Buy to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.92% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allete is 68.17. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 8.92% from its latest reported closing price of 62.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Allete is 1,577MM, a decrease of 9.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allete. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALE is 0.24%, an increase of 35.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 53,299K shares. The put/call ratio of ALE is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,151K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares, representing an increase of 22.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 21.58% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,765K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,666K shares, representing an increase of 5.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 19.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,731K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,713K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 20.32% over the last quarter.

ATLAS Infrastructure Partners holds 1,511K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,954K shares, representing a decrease of 29.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 99.90% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,473K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALE by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Allete Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ALLETE, Inc. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services.

See all Allete regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.