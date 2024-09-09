B Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.98, changing hands as low as $35.53 per share. Barnes Group Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of B shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, B's low point in its 52 week range is $18.79 per share, with $45.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.88.

