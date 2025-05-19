B. Douglas Bernheim Joins Compass Lexecon to Enhance Economic Consulting Expertise at FTI Consulting, Inc.

B. Douglas Bernheim joins FTI Consulting's Compass Lexecon as an expert in economics and antitrust issues.

Quiver AI Summary

FTI Consulting, Inc. announced the affiliation of Dr. B. Douglas Bernheim, a distinguished economics professor from Stanford University, with its subsidiary Compass Lexecon. Dr. Bernheim specializes in various fields including industrial organization and behavioral economics, and has a notable track record as an expert witness in significant antitrust and regulatory cases. His expertise and extensive publication history will enhance Compass Lexecon's offerings, which focus on competition, economics, and finance. Compass Lexecon President Daniel R. Fischel expressed enthusiasm about Dr. Bernheim joining their team of over 700 professionals. This move coincides with recent growth at Compass Lexecon, including the hiring of additional experts to strengthen their capabilities in multiple practice areas.

Potential Positives

Dr. B. Douglas Bernheim, a highly regarded expert in economics, has joined Compass Lexecon, enhancing the firm's expertise and credibility in crucial areas such as antitrust and competition economics.

This affiliation is part of a larger growth strategy for Compass Lexecon, which has recently added 20 academic affiliates and a Senior Vice President, indicating robust expansion and strengthening of its practice areas.

Dr. Bernheim's extensive experience as an expert witness in significant legal and regulatory cases will bolster Compass Lexecon's client offerings, potentially attracting more high-profile clients and cases.

The appointment reinforces FTI Consulting's commitment to evidence-based approaches in addressing complex client challenges, which can enhance its reputation and service delivery in the consulting industry.

Potential Negatives

It may raise concerns about the company's reliance on high-profile experts, potentially indicating a lack of internal capabilities to address complex economic issues.

The announcement could draw scrutiny regarding the firm's hiring practices and the competitive landscape, as frequent high-level additions may suggest difficulties in retaining talent or concerns about the firm's consulting expertise.

The press release does not provide specific details on the firm’s recent performance metrics related to new client engagement or revenue growth tied to Dr. Bernheim’s affiliation, which could imply uncertainty about the anticipated benefits of this high-profile hire.

FAQ

Who is B. Douglas Bernheim?

B. Douglas Bernheim is the Edward Ames Edmonds Professor of Economics at Stanford University and an expert in various economic fields.

What expertise does Dr. Bernheim bring to Compass Lexecon?

Dr. Bernheim specializes in industrial organization, mergers, behavioral economics, game theory, and financial economics, enhancing Compass Lexecon's offerings.

What roles has Dr. Bernheim held as an expert witness?

He has testified in significant antitrust, regulation, competition economics, and economic damages cases before various government agencies and courts.

How does Dr. Bernheim contribute to academic literature?

He is an accomplished author with dozens of articles in top journals and has written four influential books on economics.

What recent growth has Compass Lexecon experienced?

Compass Lexecon has recently expanded by adding Dr. Bernheim and other experts, strengthening its capabilities across multiple practice areas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



WASHINGTON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that



B.





Douglas Bernheim,



the Edward Ames Edmonds Professor of Economics at Stanford University, has affiliated with its subsidiary Compass Lexecon.





Dr. Bernheim is an expert in industrial organization, mergers, behavioral economics, game theory and financial economics. Throughout his career, he has distinguished himself as a highly sought-after expert witness who has testified in many of the most important antitrust, regulation, competition economics and economic damages cases in recent history. He has also presented expert analysis and testimony before the Federal Communications Commission, U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Trade Commission and various federal courts.





“We are thrilled that Professor Bernheim has joined our global team of more than 700 professionals,” said Compass Lexecon President and Chairman



Daniel R. Fischel



. “His knowledge of economics and extensive experience as an expert witness will add tremendous value to our client offerings and builds on our foundation of world-class academics.”





In addition to his experience as an expert witness, Dr. Bernheim is an accomplished author, having published dozens of articles in leading academic journals, including the



American Economic Review, Econometrica, Journal of Political Economy, Quarterly Journal of Economics



and the



Review of Economic Studies.



He has also authored four books, including the



Handbook of Behavioral Economics – Foundations and Applications,



and



Microeconomics,



a widely used textbook.





Dr. Bernheim has received numerous awards and fellowships for his contributions to economics, including an honorary doctorate from the University of Zurich, the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Research Fellowship and the 2022 Exeter Prize for his paper “What motivates paternalism? An experimental study.”





Commenting on his affiliation, Dr. Bernheim added, “It is critical to take an evidence-based approach to resolve today’s issues. I look forward to working alongside the deep roster of experts at Compass Lexecon as we help provide clarity and insight concerning the most complex challenges our clients face.”





Dr. Bernheim’s affiliation builds upon the recent growth of Compass Lexecon and follows the appointments of



Alexander White



as a Senior Vice President and



20 academic affiliates



over the past six months. These additions strengthen the firm's capabilities across multiple practice areas, including Antitrust & Competition, Healthcare, Securities & Financial Markets, and Valuation.







About Compass Lexecon







As a leading global economic consulting firm, Compass Lexecon has been involved in a broad spectrum of matters related to competition, economics and finance – providing critical insight to its law firm, corporate, and government clients in legal and regulatory proceedings, strategic decisions and public policy debates across all industries.







About FTI Consulting







FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 33 countries and territories as of March 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.70 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. More information can be found at



www.fticonsulting.com



.







FTI Consulting, Inc.







555 12



th



Street NW





Washington, DC 20004





+1.202.312.9100







Investor Contact:







Mollie Hawkes





+1.617.747.1791







mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com









Media Contact:







Matthew Bashalany





+1.617.897.1545







matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com





