AZZ's Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Decrease Y/Y

AZZ Inc. AZZ reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended Aug 31, 2023) adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents by 54.9%. The bottom line also increased 5% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings.



The company’s GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations in the reported quarter was 97 cents, up 4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Total Sales

Its total sales amounted to $398.5 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $377 million by 5.7%. The top line was, however, down 2% from the prior-year quarter.

Segment Performance

Metal Coating: Sales from the segment increased 2.4% to $169.8 million from $165.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to higher volume and increased selling price.



Precoat Metal: The segment generated sales of $228.7 million in the reported quarter, down 5% from the prior-year quarter. The segment’s fall in sales can be attributed to lower volume in HVAC, transportation, and certain construction end markets.

Highlights of the Release

The operating income in the fiscal second quarter was down 4.9% year over year to $61 million.



AZZ incurred interest expenses of $27.8 million, down 1.3% from the year-ago period.

Financial Position

As of Aug 31, 2023, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 million compared with $2.8 million as of Feb 28, 2023.



Total capital expenditure in the reported quarter was $25.7 million, an increase from $15.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



The net cash provided by operating activities was $118.3 million, an increase from $91.5 million as of Feb 28, 2023.



The company’s long-term debt in the reported quarter was $1 billion compared with $1.06 billion as of Feb 28, 2023.



The company returned $7.9 million to its shareholders as dividends during the fiscal second quarter.

