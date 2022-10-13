AZZ's Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates, Rise Y/Y

AZZ Inc. AZZ reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Aug 31, 2022) operating earnings of $1.24 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82 by 31.9%. The bottom line increased 68.4% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings. The year-over-year improvement was due to strong performance from both segments.



GAAP loss per share in the reported quarter was $1.91 against earnings of 76 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $406.7 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $501 million by 18.8%. The top line increased 88.4% from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the first full-quarter contribution from AZZ Precoat Metals.

AZZ Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AZZ Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AZZ Inc. Quote

Segment Revenues

Metal Coating: Revenues from the segment increased 26.2% to $165.8 million from $131.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to pricing strategies that offset the inflationary costs.



Precoat Metal: The segment, acquired on May 13, 2022, generated revenues of $240.9 million in the reported quarter. The segment’s higher sales were driven primarily by a significantly higher average selling price from paint cost pass-through.

Highlights of the Release

The operating income in the fiscal second quarter was up 222.1% year over year to $64.1 million.



AZZ incurred interest expenses of $28.1 million, up 1552.9% from the year-ago period.



As of Aug 31, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $14.3 million. Total capital expenditure in the reported quarter was $15.2 million.



On Jun 23, 2022, it announced a definitive agreement to sell its majority stake of nearly 60% in the Infrastructure Solutions Segment (AIS) to Fernweh Group LLC to focus on metal coating and galvanizing solutions and gain from the favorable trend in end markets. On Sep 30, 2022, the company closed this transaction.



The company returned $4.2 million to its shareholders as dividends. It did not purchase company stocks in the second quarter, and nearly $55.2 million remains on the current authorization with no expiration.

Zacks Rank

AZZ currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Alcoa Corporation AA is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 19 after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at 25 cents per share.



AA’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is projected at 9.7%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.6% in the last four quarters.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS is scheduled to announce third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27 before the market opens. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share.



AOS’ long-term earnings growth is projected at 9%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 9.8% in the last four quarters.



AGCO Corporation AGCO is expected to announce third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2022 earnings is pegged at $3.11 per share.



AGCO’s long-term earnings growth is projected at 9.6%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 37.5% in the last four quarters.







Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alcoa (AA): Free Stock Analysis Report



AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Free Stock Analysis Report



AZZ Inc. (AZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.