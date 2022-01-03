Markets
AZZ To Buy Privately Held Steel Creek For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - AZZ Inc. (AZZ), a provider of metal, electrical, and engineering services provider, said on Monday that it has signed a deal to buy Steel Creek Galvanizing Company, LLC, a privately held hot-dip galvanizing firm. Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed.

AZZ expects the acquisition to add to its earnings within the first year of operations.

The deal is expected to further expand AZZ's geographical coverage into the Southeast region to broaden its metal coating offerings in new markets and strengthen its network of metal coatings facilities. The new 83,000 square foot galvanizing plant will be integrated into AZZ's existing network of hot-dip galvanizing plants, raising its total galvanizing network to 40 sites in North America.

AZZ will operate the new facility as AZZ Galvanizing in South Carolina which is also anticipated to further extend AZZ's ability to support customers in the Southeast region of the country.

