$AZZ stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AZZ stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $46,781,140 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AZZ (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AZZ stock page):
$AZZ Insider Trading Activity
$AZZ insiders have traded $AZZ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS E FERGUSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,713 shares for an estimated $4,471,061.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AZZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $AZZ stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,614,557 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,993,110
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 265,126 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,167,184
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 239,111 shares (+241526.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,992,070
- FMR LLC added 199,306 shares (+6.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,663,974
- MORGAN STANLEY added 148,726 shares (+54.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,434,980
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 132,206 shares (+824.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,053,743
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 120,041 shares (+969.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,036,628
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AZZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
- Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AZZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AZZ forecast page.
$AZZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AZZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $108.0 on 07/09/2025
- John Franzreb from Sidoti & Co. set a target price of $101.0 on 06/09/2025
- Gerry Sweeney from Roth MKM set a target price of $108.0 on 02/11/2025
- Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $111.0 on 02/11/2025
You can track data on $AZZ on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.