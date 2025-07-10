$AZZ stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AZZ stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $46,781,140 of trading volume.

$AZZ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AZZ (you can track the company live on Quiver's $AZZ stock page ):

$AZZ insiders have traded $AZZ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS E FERGUSON (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,713 shares for an estimated $4,471,061.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AZZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $AZZ stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AZZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AZZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AZZ forecast page.

$AZZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AZZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Richardson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $108.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 John Franzreb from Sidoti & Co. set a target price of $101.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Gerry Sweeney from Roth MKM set a target price of $108.0 on 02/11/2025

on 02/11/2025 Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $111.0 on 02/11/2025

You can track data on $AZZ on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.