AZZ Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.20, changing hands as high as $42.36 per share. AZZ Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $30.21 per share, with $55.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.07.

