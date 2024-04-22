AZZ Reiterates FY24 Outlook As Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, AZZ, Inc. (AZZ), a provider of metal coating solutions and welding solutions, reiterated its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company still projects adjusted earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5.00 per share on sales between $1.525 billion and $1.625 billion.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.77 per share on revenues of $1.57 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income available to common shareholders of $14.26 million or $0.56 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.54 million or $0.10 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $27.47 million or $0.93 per share, compared to $7.63 million or $0.30 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total sales for the quarter grew 8.9 percent to $366.49 million from $336.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.70 per share on revenues of $351.67 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.