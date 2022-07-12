AZZ Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates and Revenues Increase Y/Y

AZZ Inc. AZZ reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended May 31, 2022) operating earnings per share of $1.40 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 by 35.9%. The bottom line also increased by 59.1% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 88 cents per share.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $314.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $258 million by 22%. The top line increased 36.7% from $230 million in the prior-year quarter.

Segment Revenues

Metal Coating: Revenues from the segment increased 25.9% to $160.8 million from $127.7 million in the prior-year quarter.



Precoat Metal: The segment, acquired on May 13, 2022, generated revenues of $43.7 million in the reported quarter. The segment is expected to continue benefiting from market conditions, including growth in import steel shipments, as well as the growing trend in manufacturing toward the increasing use of pre-painted steel and aluminum.



Infrastructure Solutions: Revenues from the segment increased 7.6% to $109.9 million from $102.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

The operating income for the fiscal first quarter was up 29.9% year over year to $39.9 million.



AZZ incurred interest expenses of $7.5 million, up 340.4% from the year-ago period.



As of May 31, 2022, AZZ had cash and cash equivalents of $101 million. Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the three months ended May 31 was $23.3 million compared with $11.1 million in the year-ago period.



On Jun 23, 2022, AZZ announced a definitive agreement to sell its majority stake of nearly 60% in Infrastructure Solutions Segment (AIS) to Fernweh Group LLC to focus on metal coating and galvanizing solutions and gain from the favorable trend in end markets. AIS will continue to provide specialized products and solutions designed to support industrial and electrical applications. The above transaction is expected to close by the end of this year, subject to the necessary approval and permissions.

Guidance

AZZ anticipates the fiscal second-quarter sales and EBITDA guidance in the range of $485-$510 million and $90 to $110 million.

Zacks Rank

