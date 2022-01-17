AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

The board of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.17 per share on the 8th of February. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.3%, which is around the industry average.

AZZ's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, AZZ was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 7.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 20%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:AZZ Historic Dividend January 17th 2022

AZZ Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.1% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

AZZ Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. AZZ has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.3% per annum. AZZ definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like AZZ's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for AZZ for free with public analyst estimates for the company. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

