AZZ Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of AZZ Inc (Symbol: AZZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.95, changing hands as high as $44.95 per share. AZZ Inc shares are currently trading up about 16.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $35.81 per share, with $50.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.76.

