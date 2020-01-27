AZZ Issues FY21 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AZZ Inc. (AZZ) said, for fiscal 2021, the company expects earnings to be within the range of $2.65 and $3.15 per share, and revenue to be within the range of $970 million to $1.06 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.00 on revenue of $1.08 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Tom Ferguson, CEO of AZZ, said: "We expect fiscal year 2021 earnings to continue to grow but revenue to be somewhat challenged due to our lower anticipated backlog for China as we enter fiscal 2021."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.