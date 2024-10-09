AZZ Incorporated Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AZZ incorporated (AZZ) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $35.4 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $24.7 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AZZ incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $41.3 million or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $409.007 million from $398.542 million last year.

AZZ incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $35.4 Mln. vs. $24.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.18 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $409.007 Mln vs. $398.542 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 - $5.10 Full year revenue guidance: $1.525 - $1.625 Bln

