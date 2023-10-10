AZZ incorporated Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AZZ incorporated (AZZ):

Earnings: $24.7 million in Q2 vs. -$58.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.97 in Q2 vs. -$1.91 in the same period last year. Revenue: $398.5 million in Q2 vs. $406.7 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.85-$4.35 Full year revenue guidance: $1.40-$1.55 bln

