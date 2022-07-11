AZZ incorporated Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AZZ incorporated (AZZ) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $24.07 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $22.33 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AZZ incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $35.95 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.8% to $314.39 million from $229.82 million last year.

AZZ incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $24.07 Mln. vs. $22.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $314.39 Mln vs. $229.82 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $485mln - $510mln

