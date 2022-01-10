AZZ incorporated Profit Rises In Q3, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AZZ incorporated (AZZ) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $21.1 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $19.7 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $231.7 million from $226.6 million last year.

AZZ incorporated earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $21.1 Mln. vs. $19.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $231.7 Mln vs. $226.6 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.20 Full year revenue guidance: $865 - $925 mln

