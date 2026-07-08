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AZZ Incorporated Profit Retreats In Q1

July 08, 2026 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AZZ incorporated (AZZ) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $52.006 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $170.908 million, or $5.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AZZ incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $55.768 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $448.530 million from $421.962 million last year.

AZZ incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.006 Mln. vs. $170.908 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $5.66 last year. -Revenue: $448.530 Mln vs. $421.962 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.75 To $ 7.15 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.80 B To $ 1.85 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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