AZZ Incorporated Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - AZZ incorporated (AZZ) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $52.006 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $170.908 million, or $5.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AZZ incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $55.768 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $448.530 million from $421.962 million last year.

AZZ incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.006 Mln. vs. $170.908 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.72 vs. $5.66 last year. -Revenue: $448.530 Mln vs. $421.962 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.75 To $ 7.15 Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.80 B To $ 1.85 B

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