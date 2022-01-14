AZZ Inc. Just Missed Earnings And Its Revenue Numbers Were Weaker Than Expected

Last week, you might have seen that AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.1% to US$51.78 in the past week. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$232m, statutory earnings beat expectations 3.2%, with AZZ reporting profits of US$0.85 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:AZZ Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from AZZ's three analysts is for revenues of US$962.1m in 2023, which would reflect a notable 10% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 7.7% to US$3.43. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$963.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.37 in 2023. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$62.00.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting AZZ's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8.0% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 10% annually. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, AZZ is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

