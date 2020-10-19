AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 20, 2020

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AZZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that AZZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.9, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AZZ was $34.9, representing a -29.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.46 and a 80.74% increase over the 52 week low of $19.31.

AZZ is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) and Griffon Corporation (GFF). AZZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports AZZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -33.21%, compared to an industry average of -10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AZZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.