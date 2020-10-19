Dividends
AZZ

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 20, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 20, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AZZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that AZZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.9, the dividend yield is 1.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AZZ was $34.9, representing a -29.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.46 and a 80.74% increase over the 52 week low of $19.31.

AZZ is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) and Griffon Corporation (GFF). AZZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports AZZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -33.21%, compared to an industry average of -10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AZZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZZ

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular